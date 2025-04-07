The Knicks have won 50+ games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995

The New York Knicks were home Sunday to face the Phoenix Suns. O.G. Anunoby’s 32 points led the Knicks offensively in a 112-98 win. Through 78 games, New York is 50-28 this season.

They are the fifth team in 2024-25 to reach at least 50 wins. For the first time since 1995, the Knicks have won 50+ games in back-to-back seasons. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the New York Knicks are (+3300) to win the NBA Finals.

With a win on Sunday, the Knicks are now 50-28 in 2024-25. It’s New York’s second straight season with 50+ wins. The last time the Knicks accomplished that feat was in 1995. New York has made the playoffs in five of Tom Thibodeau’s six seasons as head coach. They have not made it past the conference semi-finals. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Knicks went out and traded for talent to improve the roster.

The Knicks sent five first-round picks plus players to the Nets for SF Mikal Bridges. In September, New York made a deal with the Timberwolves to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns. Both have played major roles for the Knicks this season. Bridges leads the NBA averaging (37.6) minutes per game. He’s never missed a start in his professional career.

Three of New York’s five starters are in the top 10 for minutes per game this season. That’s been a knock on Tom Thibodeau in his coaching career. His players are worn out from the regular season once the playoffs begin. Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and O.G. Anunoby average at least (36.5) minutes per game this season. New York’s record vs. the Cavs, Celtics, and Thunder is 0-8 this season. If New York will run into either the Celtics or Cavs they can make a deep run in the playoffs. Just how far can this 2024-25 Knicks squad go?