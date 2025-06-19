The Lakers are predicted to keep veteran PF Dorian Finney-Smith for the 2025-26 season

Ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers lies an important offseason. LeBron James is 40 years old and has only so many years left in the league. The team needs to continue to build around James and cash in on the time he has left.

This offseason, Lakers’ PF Dorian Finney-Smith has a $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Finney-Smith could opt out of that deal before June 29th and hit free agency. However, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus noted that the veteran PF is extension eligible before June 30. Pincus believes the Lakers will retain Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason, given his relationship with Luka Doncic.

All signs point to Dorian Finney-Smith staying with the Lakers

On December 29, 2024, the Lakers and Nets completed a trade that sent PF Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to Los Angeles. In return, the Lakers sent Brooklyn D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three future second-round picks to the Nets. The 32-year-old played in 63 games last season, 43 with the Lakers and 20 with Brooklyn. As a member of the Lakers, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Finney-Smith shot an impressive .398% from beyond the arc on 4.8 threes attempted per game. He was a versatile two-way player for the Lakers. Upon the team acquiring Luka Doncic, Finney-Smith became a starter for Los Angeles. Doncic and Finney-Smith played four and a half seasons together in Dallas. They have plenty of chemistry, and Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes the team will retain Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason.

The question for Finney-Smith then goes to finances. Even if he plays on the $15.4 million player option, the veteran could still seek a long-term deal. Finney-Smith could opt out of his player option completely and become a free agent. In that case, most teams won’t have more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. That would be roughly a $13 million contract for the 2025-26 season. When Finney-Smith played in 2024-25, the Lakes were 29-14.

Less than a week ago, Dorian Finney-Smith had ankle surgery. He’s expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp this fall. Finney-Smith had a lingering ankle injury, and the surgery was to relieve that pain. Reports are that it will allow the veteran to play “pain-free.” Will Dorian Finney-Smith play on his 2025-26 player option or ask for a new long-term deal?