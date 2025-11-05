After a 123-115 win vs. the Trail Blazers on Monday, the Lakers are 6-2 this season. Los Angeles has won four consecutive games and is currently third in the Western Conference.

The team is doing all this without LeBron James in the lineup. He’s out until at least mid-November with sciatica on his right side. While Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have been leading the way in 2025-26, the Lakers have been balanced offensively. Los Angeles is the first team in NBA history to have six different players score 25 points in a two-game span.

Head coach JJ Redick has the Lakers playing at a high level to begin the 2025-26 season

29 PTS — Luka Doncic

26 PTS — Austin Reaves

25 PTS — Jake LaRavia

29 PTS — DeAndre Ayton

28 PTS — Rui Hachimura

25 PTS — Nick Smith Jr.



On Sunday, November 2, the Los Angeles Lakers were home to face the Miami Heat. Luka Doncic led the team with 29 points and 10 assists. Austin Reaves added 26 points along with 11 assists for the Lakers. Jake LaRavia played 35 minutes off the bench for Los Angeles and recorded 25 points. The Lakers were on the road Monday evening to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

In that game, DeAndre Ayton led the team with 29 points. Rui Hachimura had 28 points, and second-year pro Nick Smith Jr. had 25 points in 27 minutes off the bench. The Lakers are the first team in NBA history to have six different players score 25 points in a two-game span. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and Nick Smith Jr. all had 25 points for Los Angeles.

Deandre Ayton: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK

Rui Hachimura: 28 PTS, 10-15 FGM

Nick Smith Jr.: 25 PTS, 5-6 3PM Los Angeles wins their 4th straight & moves to 6-2 on the season

It has been an impressive start to the 2025-26 season for the Lakers. The team is on a four-game win streak and has a 6-2 record. In games without Luka Doncic this season, the Lakers are 3-1. That’s largely because Austin Reaves is off to an impressive start to the year. He’s averaging 31.1 points across his first seven games.

Additionally, the Lakers are a perfect 4-0 on the road to begin the 2025-26 season. They are averaging 120.0 points per game on the road early in the year. Head coach JJ Redick has the Lakers playing at an extremely high level while LeBron James is out due to injury. Over the last two games, Los Angeles has shown balanced scoring. That will be massive during the postseason. Los Angeles is home on Wednesday, November 5, to face the San Antonio Spurs.