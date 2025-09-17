The Lakers reportedly wanted to select this Pacers starter in the 2022 NBA draft

In the 2022 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a first-round selection. They traded that pick to the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles did have a second-round selection, the 35th overall pick. According to Lakers insiders Jovan Buha, the team was reportedly targeting Gonzaga’s Andrew Nemhard. However, the Indiana Pacers swept in and took Nembhard with the 31st overall pick in 2022. The Lakers had to pivot and drafted Michigan State’s Max Christie.

Over three seasons, Andrew Nembhard has played in 208 games and made 175 starts for the Pacers. His 65 starts in 2024-25 were a new career-high for the 25-year-old. Additionally, his 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game were new personal bests. Nembhard had a breakout season in year three with the Pacers. Back in the 2022 NBA draft, Nembhard was almost selected by the Los Angeles Lakers. They had the 35th pick in that year’s draft.

Los Angeles was ready to take Nembhard with the 35th pick. That was until the Indiana Pacers jumped in at pick 31 and took Andrew Nembhard. This forced the Lakers to pivot, and they selected Michigan State’s Max Christie. The first three-and-a-half seasons of Christie’s career were played for the Lakers. At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers traded Christie as part of a package deal to acquire Luka Doncic from the Mavericks. Christie was an afterthought for the Lakers and found a new home with Dallas.

After he was traded to the Mavs, Max Christie appeared in 32 games and made 11 starts. In his short time with Dallas, Christie averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. That was far and away the most playing time he’s seen in the NBA. With Dallas, Christie averaged 30.4 minutes per game. Next season, Max Christie will be a solid depth piece off the bench for head coach Jason Kidd.

As for Andrew Nembhard, he’ll take on a larger role in the 2025-26. Pacers’ starting PG Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire season due to a torn Achilles. Head coach Rick Carlisle has already publicly named Nembhard as their starting PG next season. Bennedict Mathurin will start at SG in place of Nembhard. While the Lakers correctly identified Andrew Nembhard as a prospect, the Pacers selected him at pick 31 in 2022. Los Angeles had pick #35. Jovan Buha said there is an “alternate universe” where Andrew Nembhard is a member of the Lakers.