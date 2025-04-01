The Lakers will monitor Rui Hachimura (knee) as the playoffs are quickly approaching

On Monday evening, the Lakers were at home to face the Rockets. Los Angeles beat Houston 104-98 and Luka Doncic led the team with 20 points.

The Lakers are 46-29 this season through 75 games in 2024-25. With seven games left, the team is 4th in the Western Conference. Jovan Budha of The Athletic reported that Los Angeles has PF Rui Hachimura on a minutes restriction. They want him to be at full strength for the start of the playoffs later this month.

Rui Hachimura has played in 55 games for the Lakers this season

They both had muted Offensive nights- But these were some huge steals/tip aways by Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura late. Especially Rui, considering he airball’d a 3 the possession before. Way to make up for it. pic.twitter.com/e2UGgWOAcc — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) April 1, 2025



Rui Hachimura is in his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded for him at the 2022-23 deadline from the Wizards. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Gonzaga. Hachimura played with Washington for four seasons before they traded him to Los Angeles. As a member of the Lakers, Hachimura has played in 156 games and has 101 starts.

In 2024-25, Hachimura averages (12.9) points, (5.0) rebounds, and (1.4) assists per game. He is shooting (.412) percent from beyond the arc on (4.1) three-pointers per contest. In late February, the 27-year-old missed 12 consecutive games with a knee injury. He missed a month and has played in five of the Lakers’ last six games.

The team has Hachimura on a minutes restriction. Jovan Budha explained how they want to keep Hachimura in the “sweet spot” for his minutes per game. Los Angeles is playing it cautiously with Hachimura. They do not want to risk a long-term injury and not have him in the playoffs. Los Angeles wants to cash in on the championship window they have while LeBron James is still in the league. To do that, they need their roster to be at 100% in about three weeks.