The Los Angeles Lakers signed Nick Smith Jr. to a two-way contract

Zach Wolpin
October 01, 2025

Nick Smith Jr. Hornets pic

Following two seasons with Charlotte, Nick Smith Jr. was waived ahead of training camp. Smith Jr. was set to enter his third professional season in 2025-26. 

Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers waived big man Kylor Kelley. He was on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers. In a corresponding move, the team signed Nick Smith Jr. to a two-way contract. After being waived by the Hornets, Smith Jr. has received another opportunity to continue his career. He joins Christian Koloko and Chris Manon, who are also on two-way deals for the 2025-26 season.

Nick Smith Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the Lakers


With the 27th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Nick Smith Jr. out of Arkansas. He played one season collegiately for the Razorbacks before he took his talents to the pros. The 21-year-old has played two seasons for the Hornets. He’s appeared in 111 games and made 27 starts. In 2024-25, Smith Jr. played in 60 games and made 27 starts for the Hornets. Smith Jr. averaged 9.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

For the 2025-26 season, Nick Smith Jr. was on a guarenteed contract with Charlotte. Due to an influx of guards on their roster, the team decided to waive Smith Jr. ahead of traning camp. Because he’s entering his third season, Nick Smith Jr. was still eligible to sign a two-way contract. The 21-year-old received the Lakers’ final two-way contract for the upcoming season.

Over two seasons, Nick Smith Jr.’s career-high for points is 28. He accomplished that in a 126-96 loss to the Raptors on April 9, 2025. Smith Jr. was 8-13 from the field and six for nine from beyond the arc. For his career, Smith Jr. shoots .369% from deep. There’s no guarantee he’ll see significant playing time for the Lakers in 2025-26.

To sign Nick Smith Jr., the Lakers had to part ways Kylor Kelley. The big man split time between the Mavericks and Pelicans in 2024-25. He appeared in 11 games and made two starts last season. Kelley signed with Los Angeles to an Exhibit 10 deal. He also spent time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate in 2024-25. Kelley has familiarity with the team and could find his way back to the Lakers later in the season. Los Angeles’ first preseason game is Friday, October 3, vs. the Phoenix Suns.