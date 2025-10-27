The Mavericks announced they will retire Mark Aguirre’s #24 jersey on January 29

The 2025-26 season is the Dallas Mavericks’ 45th year as a franchise. Throughout their history, the team has had several impactful players. In total, four Mavs have their jersey retired in the rafters.

That includes Dirk Nowitzki, Derek Harper, Rolando Blackman, and Brad Davis. On Monday, October 27, Dallas announced a fifth player will have their jersey retired during the 205-26 season. The team’s social media account on X posted on Monday and said former #1 overall pick Mark Aguirre will have his #24 jersey retired in the rafters.

It was long overdue for the Mavericks to honor Mark Aguirre’s legacy

In 1980-81, the Dallas Mavericks had their inaugural season in the NBA. After finishing 15-67, Dallas landed the #1 overall pick in the 1981 NBA draft. The team selected Mark Aguirre out of DePaul. Aguirre spent the first eight seasons of his 13-year career with the Mavericks. Mark Aguirre appeared in 566 games for the Mavs and made 527 starts. At the trade deadline in 1989-89, Dallas traded Mark Aguirre to the Detroit Pistons.

When he was traded from Dallas, Mark Aguirre felt like an outcast with the Mavericks. There was a clear disconnect between the Mavericks and him. That’s likely why the trade happened. Even when his career ended in 1993-94, Aguirre was never able to rekindle with the team. In the 20+ years since his retirement, Mark Aguirre has never been back with the Mavericks.

That all changed over the summer when Aguirre was asked to be their representative at the 2025 draft lottery. This is an immense honor for Mark Aguirre, and he witnessed Dallas winning the draft lottery first-hand. For just the second time in team history, the Mavericks had the #1 pick in the NBA. Their first-ever #1 overall selection in team history was none other than Mark Aguirre in 1981.

Over his eight years with the Mavs, Mark Aguirre was a three-time all-star. He averaged 24.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Dallas. Mark Aguirre’s 13,930 points with the Mavericks are the third-most in franchise history. Only Dirk Nowitzki and Rolando Blackman are higher on Dallas’ all-time scoring list. In his time with the Mavericks, Mark Aguirre helped lead the team to five consecutive playoff appearances. On January 29, 2026, the Dallas Mavericks will retire Mark Aguirre’s #24 uniform.