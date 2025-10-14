The Mavericks are bringing back two throwback uniforms for their 45th anniversary

In the 1980-81 season, the Dallas Mavericks made their debut in the NBA. The team went 15-67 in their inaugural season. Fast-forward to 2025-26, and the Mavericks are in their 45th year as a franchise.

After trading away Luka Doncic in 2024-25 and landing the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, it’s a new era in Dallas. Cooper Flagg is set to be the franchise cornerstone for years to come. On Monday, the Mavericks teased a new uniform ahead of 2025-26. In the video, it was noted that the jerseys will be unveiled on October 16. The uniforms are set to commemorate Dallas’ 45th anniversary in the upcoming season.

Dallas is set to unveil throwback uniforms on Thursday, October 16



During the 2024-25 season, Mavericks fans were left stunned when GM Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Luckily, Dallas landed the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and the right to select Cooper Flagg. The 2024-25 AP National Player of the Year at Duke has brought new life to Dallas. Fans are not over the hurt of losing Doncic, but they added another generational talent through the draft.

The upcoming season is set to be the Mavericks’ 45th year in the NBA. With that, the team released a video on Monday via social media. In the post, Dallas teased new uniforms for the 2025-26 season. They are throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s 45th anniversary. From the short clip they showed in the video, fan accounts believe the team will make a nod to the 1980-81 roster.

Report: Mavs are bringing back both of these unis this year 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOabuT7C5G — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) October 13, 2025

Dallas will likely unveil their throwback uniforms from their inaugural season in the NBA. That features a white and royal blue uniform with green trim. Additionally, the team will have a green and white uniform with royal blue trim. As a franchise, the Mavericks are optimistic about their chances to compete in the Western Conference.

Cooper Flagg is a player who can carry the Mavericks for years to come. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are in their early 30s. When their careers are over, it will be Cooper Flagg who is leading the way for Dallas. The rookie’s first season coincides with their 45th anniversary. It makes sense why they are bringing back throwback uniforms. Dallas is commemorating the 1980-81 team while a new era of their franchise is set to begin.