The Miami Heat are 1-6 since they traded Jimmy Butler to the Warriors

On Monday night, the Heat were on the road for their fifth straight game. They lost 98-86 to the Hawks and are now 26-230 this season. That is ninth in the Eastern Conference.

In their last 10 games, the Heat are 3-7 and have lost two straight. At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Heat sent all-star forward Jimmy Butler to the Warriors. Since that deal, Miami is 1-6 and is in danger of missing the playoffs.

Does the Miami Heat regret trading Jimmy Butler?

The Miami Heat are 1-6 since the Jimmy Butler trade pic.twitter.com/xtXhDOWRBI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 25, 2025



For six seasons, Jimmy Butler was a member of the Miami Heat. He averaged (21.0) points, (6.0) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.7) steals in 316 starts. During the playoffs, Butler took his game to another level for Miami. Butler averaged (24.7) points per game in 64 postseason games for the Heat. In 2024-25, Butler’s relationship with Miami’s front office had been tarnished. The 35-year-old wanted a contract extension that Miami was unwilling to pay him.

That’s why Butler’s time in Miami ended so abruptly. The veteran felt he was deserving of an extension. However, the Heat made it a priority to sign others on the roster like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. This frustrated Butler and it’s part of the reason he forced his way out of Miami. Since the Heat traded Butler to the Warriors, Miami is 1-6.

Their only win in their last seven games was 120-111 in OT vs. the Raptors. It’s been a struggle for the Heat to win consistently in 2024-25. Without Butler, the Heat are 1-6. He’s now a member of the Warriors. Golden State is 6-1 with Butler in their lineup. The 35-year-old still has plenty of quality basketball left in him, Butler just needed a change of scenery. His relationship with the Heat grew stale and a change was needed for both parties. Now, Butler is thriving with Golden State and the Heat are trending in the opposite direction.