The Milwaukee Bucks are showing interest in Boston’s Anfernee Simons

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.

August 26, 2025

During the 2025 offseason, the Celics traded with the Trail Blazers. In that deal, Boston swapped two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday for Anfernee Simons. This was a cost-cutting move for the Celtics. 

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, there are rumors that Boston is trying to move on from Anfernee Simons. Several teams have been linked to the 26-year-old. Most recently, NBA insider Sam Amico reported that the Milwaukee Bucks have interest in acquiring Anfernee Simons. The Bucks may be looking for a budding young star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Will Anfernee Simons be traded ahead of the 2025-26 season?


With the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Trail Blazers selected Anfernee Simons out of IMG Academy. The first seven years of his professional career were spent with Portland. Simons played in 389 games for the Blazers and made 213 starts. During the 2024-25 season, Simons started 70 of the team’s 82  games. Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest.

This offseason, the Trail Blazers struck a deal with the Celtics to send Anfernee Simons to Boston. In exchange, Portland sent Boston Jrue Holiday. While Simons is a young SG, the Celtics could still look to trade him. He’s due $27 million next season and will be an unrestricted free agent after 2025-26. NBA insiders have reported that a few teams are showing interest in Simons.

Most recently, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Bucks have interest in acquiring Simons from the Celtics. Milwaukee parted ways with Damian Lillard this offseason. The team is desperate for another high-level scorer. Anfernee Simons could be that player for the Bucks. Over the last three seasons, he’s averaged exactly 21.0 points per game. Milwaukee would love to add that production to its starting lineup.

Sam Amico also reported that the 76ers and Nuggets are showing interest in Anfernee Simons. Philadelphia would be an interesting landing spot for Anfernee Simons. The 76ers have solid depth in the backcourt. It would be interesting to see where Simons fits in that lineup. Denver is another team with interest in the young SG. Simons would likely be the sixth or seventh man off the bench for the Nuggets. Where will Anfernee Simons play in 2025-26?