A Historic Trio

LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Kyle Lowry are entering a rare milestone — 20 years in the NBA. Never before has the league seen three active players reach this mark at the same time. When James debuts in the 2025–26 season, he’ll become the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons. Paul enters his 21st year, while Lowry begins his 20th.

“The love of the game is still high. The love of the process is even higher,” said James. “That’s what continues to push me to play this game.”

A Testament to Endurance

Maintaining elite performance for two decades is nearly impossible in professional basketball. The trio has invested heavily in conditioning, recovery, and personal training. Combined, they’ve earned over $1.2 billion in NBA salaries — much of which has gone into maintaining their bodies.

James’ commitment to fitness is legendary, though he’ll start this season sidelined with sciatica. Paul, meanwhile, made history last year as the first player ever to appear in all 82 games during his 20th NBA season — starting each one for San Antonio. Lowry, known for his toughness, leads the league in career charges taken, a testament to his grit and durability.

“I’ve always believed in ‘keep stacking days,’” Paul said. “My role is different now, but showing up every day and leading by example never changes.”

Setting the Blueprint

The original 20-year club began with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1988–89, followed by Robert Parish and Kevin Willis. In the modern era, names like Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter — the first 22-year player — helped redefine career longevity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo credits modern recovery science for extending careers. “If you don’t follow the blueprint that guys like Vince Carter, Dirk, LeBron set, I don’t know what blueprint you should follow,” he said.

The Next Chapter

Lowry returns to the Philadelphia 76ers this season while also joining Amazon Prime as an analyst. Still, his focus remains on playing. “I love the game of basketball,” he said. “I just want to continue to give what I’ve learned for as long as I can.”