The New York Knicks are 0-7 vs. top three teams in the NBA this season

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks were on the road Sunday afternoon to face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. New York lost 118-105 and are now 37-20 this season.

They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have lost two straight. On Sunday, Statmuse released a post with some shocking information. The Knicks are 0-7 vs. top-three teams in the NBA in 2024-25.

The Knicks are 0-7 vs the top 3 teams in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/hyMFVBkrlk — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 23, 2025



With the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have been one of the best teams in the East in 2024-25. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is not afraid to get the most out of his starters. All five starting players average at least 35 minutes per game this season. Mikal Bridges (37.8) leads the team and is the second-most in the NBA. A downside to playing his starters in lengthy minutes is they start to run out of gas late in the game.

This has happened numerous times this season. New York has been able to pull off wins despite their starters not coming off the court. However, it has led to some losses the Knicks wish didn’t happen. That includes back-to-back losses over the weekend to the Cavs and Celtics. On Friday, the Knicks lost 142-105 in Cleveland. Sunday afternoon they were on the road in Boston and lost 118-105. This season, the Knicks are 0-7 vs. the top three teams in the East. That includes three losses to Boston, two to Cleveland, and two to the Thunder.

Just one of those seven losses was by single digits. The Knicks have one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Unfortunately, they’ve struggled vs. the top competition. There are still 25 games left in the regular season. New York plays Boston once more and the Cavs twice. All three of those matchups will happen in April for their final seven games of the 2024-25 regular season.