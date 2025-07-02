The New York Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Knicks finished 51-31. That was the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. New York made a run to the Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

However, the Knicks lost in six games to the Pacers, and Thibodeau was fired after the series. For the last month, New York has been searching for their next head coach. They’ve interviewed several candidates and have finally come to a decision. NBA insiders have reported that the Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown as their next head coach.

The Knicks will be Mike Brown’s fourth team as head coach

BREAKING: The New York Knicks are expected to land on two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/LOXb74LFe4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2025

Following a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Pacers, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was with the team for five seasons and made the playoffs four times. His best season with New York was 2024-25 with a 51-31 record. Thibodeau helped New York reach the ECF for the first time since the 1999-00 season. Despite that, the team parted ways with Thibodeau.

New York requested to interview five active head coaches in the NBA. They were denied by all five and turned their focus to candidates who were available. That included former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. He was a finalist for the New York Knicks’ vacant head coaching position, and it was announced Wednesday that he got the job. Brown is a two-time coach of the year in 11 seasons as a head coach.

BREAKING: The Knicks are hiring Mike Brown to be their next head coach pic.twitter.com/xPVTw65DqX — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 2, 2025



Team president Leon Rose underwent a thorough interview process after firing Tom Thibodeau. Mike Brown went through multiple stages before he landed the gig with New York. This will be the fourth team he’s been a head coach for. Brown got his start in 2005-06 with the Cavaliers. He was named coach of the year in 2008-09. From 2011-12 to 2012-13, Brown was head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brown went back to being an assistant for six seasons before the Kings hired him in 2022-23. He was with Sacramento for three seasons before they fired him after 31 games in 2024-25. Mike Brown will be the head coach of the Knicks in 2025-26, and he has large shoes to fill. Tom Thibodeau made the playoffs four times in five seasons. Additionally, the team had a losing record once under Thibodeau. Mike Brown will become the 32nd head coach of the New York Knicks.