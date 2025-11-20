The Pacers are waiving Monte Morris to sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard contract

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers were home on Wednesday to face the Hornets. Injuries have been a major storyline for Indiana early in the 2025-26 season.

Notable starters and role players are missing significant time due to injury. Despite that, the Pacers picked up their second win of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. They beat Charlotte 127-118. On Thursday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania shared some news surrounding the Pacers. After two consecutive 10-day contracts, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard deal. To sign him, Indiana waived Monte Morris.

In the 2021 NBA draft, the Knicks used a second-round pick to select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out of Villanova. However, New York traded Robinson-Earl on draft night to the Thunder. The PF spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Oklahoma City. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl played in 92 games and made 56 starts for the Thunder. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Robinson-Earl was traded to the Rockets.

His career with Houston lasted six days, and he never suited up in a game for the team. Shortly after he was waived by the Rockets, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl landed with the Pelicans. He was signed to a 10-day contract before being signed to a standard deal for the remainder of 2023-24. In the 2024-25 season, Robinson-Earl played in a career-high 66 games and made nine starts for New Orleans.

Due to injuries in the 2025-26 season, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has signed two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Pacers. He’s played in 10 games and made three starts for head coach Rick Carlisle. Robinson-Earl is averaging 20.3 minutes per game. On Thursday, November 20, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Indiana is signing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard contract.

Through 10 games and three starts this season, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is averaging 5.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. To sign Robinson-Earl, the Pacers had to waive veteran guard Monte Morris. He was on a one-year, $2.95 million deal with Indiana. Morris almost signed with a European club this summer. We’ll see if he takes that option or waits for another pathway back onto an NBA roster. Morris is in his ninth professional season and was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.