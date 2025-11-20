NBA

The Pacers are waiving Monte Morris to sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard contract

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated54 minutes ago on November 20, 2025

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Pacers pic

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers were home on Wednesday to face the Hornets. Injuries have been a major storyline for Indiana early in the 2025-26 season. 

Notable starters and role players are missing significant time due to injury. Despite that, the Pacers picked up their second win of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. They beat Charlotte 127-118. On Thursday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania shared some news surrounding the Pacers. After two consecutive 10-day contracts, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard deal. To sign him, Indiana waived Monte Morris.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been signed to the Pacers’ roster for the remainder of the year


In the 2021 NBA draft, the Knicks used a second-round pick to select Jeremiah Robinson-Earl out of Villanova. However, New York traded Robinson-Earl on draft night to the Thunder. The PF spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Oklahoma City. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl played in 92 games and made 56 starts for the Thunder. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Robinson-Earl was traded to the Rockets.

His career with Houston lasted six days, and he never suited up in a game for the team. Shortly after he was waived by the Rockets, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl landed with the Pelicans. He was signed to a 10-day contract before being signed to a standard deal for the remainder of 2023-24. In the 2024-25 season, Robinson-Earl played in a career-high 66 games and made nine starts for New Orleans.

Due to injuries in the 2025-26 season, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has signed two consecutive 10-day contracts with the Pacers. He’s played in 10 games and made three starts for head coach Rick Carlisle. Robinson-Earl is averaging 20.3 minutes per game. On Thursday, November 20, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Indiana is signing Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a standard contract.

Through 10 games and three starts this season, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is averaging 5.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. To sign Robinson-Earl, the Pacers had to waive veteran guard Monte Morris. He was on a one-year, $2.95 million deal with Indiana. Morris almost signed with a European club this summer. We’ll see if he takes that option or waits for another pathway back onto an NBA roster. Morris is in his ninth professional season and was a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.