The Pacers have signed center James Wiseman to a two-year, $5.69 million deal

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, center James Wiseman signed a two-year deal with the Pacers. After just one game, Wiseman suffered a torn Achilles and missed the remainder of the year.

The 24-year-old was eventually traded from the Pacers to the Raptors. Toronto waived Wiseman, and he became a free agent. Despite being traded by the Pacers, Wiseman was still allowed to use the team’s practice facility. Indiana had a first-hand look at his recovery timeline this offseason. They saw enough to sign the former top-three pick to a new contract. James Wiseman signed a two-year, $5.69 million deal with the Pacers.

Can James Wiseman become a legitimate role player for Indiana in 2025-26?

The Indiana Pacers signed center James Wiseman to a two-year, $5.69 million deal, which includes a $1 million partial guarantee for the 2025-26 season and a second-year team option, league sources told @hoopshype. pic.twitter.com/zA7pVavkFB — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 8, 2025



With the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Warriors selected James Wiseman out of Memphis. It was a rocky start to his NBA career. As a rookie, Wiseman played in 39 of their 82 games and made 27 starts. During the 2020-21 season, Wiseman suffered a torn right meniscus and which required surgery. He missed the remainder of the season for the Warriors.

Additionally, Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a right knee injury. He missed 125 total games for Golden State over his first two seasons. During the 2022-23 season, the Warriors traded Wiseman to the Pistons. He spent two seasons with the Pistons and played 63 of their 82 games in 2023-24. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, James Wiseman signed a two-year deal with the Pacers. During their first game of the season, the big man suffered a torn Achilles.

James Wiseman put pen to paper today ✍️ pic.twitter.com/LTabWWK16p — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 7, 2025

At the trade deadline, Wiseman was shipped to the Raptors, who subsequently waived him. This offseason, the Pacers are willing to give Wiseman another chance. They signed him to a two-year, $5.69 million contract. Indiana lost big man Myles Turner in free agency this offseason. Tony Bradley is listed as the team’s starting center.

James Wiseman could come in and compete for a starting spot ahead of next season. President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said the Pacers saw potential in Wiseman last preseason. Hence, the team was willing to give the former first-round pick another opportunity to compete and make the roster. James Wiseman has been in the league for five seasons, and two have been lost to injury. How will the young center bounce back in 2025-26?