The Philadelphia 76ers offered Quentin Grimes a four-year, $39 million deal

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the 76ers acquired Quentin Grimes from the Mavericks. Grimes played in 28 games and made 25 starts for the Sixers. He averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

That was far and away his most productive stint in the NBA. This offseason, Grimes was one of four restricted free agents waiting to be signed. As of Friday, September 26, two of the four remain unsigned. Quentin Grimes is one of them. Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the team offered Grimes a four-year contract, $39 million deal. However, Quentin Grimes believes he is worth $20-25 million annually.

What is the next step for restricted free agent Quentin Grimes?

Time is ticking for the Philadelphia 76ers to get a deal done with Quentin Grimes. The 2025-26 regular season begins in less than a month. Additionally, the NBA training camp is just days away. On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Sixers and Grimes are “very far apart” on signing a new deal. Additionally, Philadelphia made its first formal offer to Quentin Grimes. It was a four-year, $39 million deal.

Sources around the league believe Grimes is searching for a deal worth $20-25 million annually. David Bauman, Quentin Grimes’ agent, said it’s likely that his client will sign a one-year deal. In June, the 76ers extended Quentin Grimes a one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. Shama Charania noted that there is a chance for Grimes to sign a deal worth more than that $8.7 million. What will the 25-year-old choose this offseason?

However, there is a caveat if Grimes signs a deal larger than the qualifying offer. He would then be forced to waive his no-trade clause. This would give the 76ers full control over Grimes in 2025-26. If they wanted to trade him, he would have no say. Michael Scotto said Grimes could recvee between $14-19 million if he takes that route. Does he care more about the money for a single season or having control to not be traded?

When Quentin Grimes arrived in Philadelphia last season, he became an instant spark for the 76ers. The team had several long-term injuries at the time. Philly needed an offensive catalyst, and Grimes filled that role. He averaged 21.9 points in 28 games for the 76ers. This relatively small sample size could be why the team is hesitant to sign Grimes to a long-term deal. What type of contract will Quentin Grimes sign ahead of the 2025-26 season?