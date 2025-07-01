NBA

The Pistons have signed free agent Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated10 mins ago on July 01, 2025

Caris LeVert Hawks pic

The Pistons’ 44-38 record in 2024-25 is tied for their best since 2015-16. Detroit finished as the sixth-best team in the Eastern Conference this past season.

They were led by first-time all-star Cade Cunningham. Despite losing to the Knicks in the playoffs, the Pistons showed promise moving forward. This offseason, the team has been informed that Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for alleged gambling violations involving league games. With that, the Pistons have signed free agent Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal.

Caris LeVert could be a starter for the Pistons in 2025-26


In the 2016 NBA draft, the Nets selected Caris LeVert with the 20th overall pick out of Michigan. LeVert played the first five and a half seasons of his career with Brooklyn. He played in 255 games and made 96 starts for the Nets. During the 2020-21 season, the team traded LeVert to Indiana. The following season, the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers.

He spent four seasons with the Cavs, playing in 199 games and making 53 starts. In 2024-25, Cleveland traded with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire De’Andre Hunter. The Cavs sent the Hawks Caris LeVert in return. This offseason, the Hawks have made several moves, none involving LeVert. That’s why the 30-year-old signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Between the Cavs and Hawks in 2024-25, Caris LeVert played in 64 games and made three starts. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Additionally, LeVert shot .373% from beyond the arc. After the Pistons fired Monty Williams following the 2023-24 season, they hired J.B. Bickerstaff. He was Caris LeVert’s former head coach in Cleveland. They spent three seasons together with the Cavs.

That chemistry could give Caris LeVert an increased role with the Pistons in 2025-26. He’s a player that Bickerstaff knows he can rely on. On their current depth chart, Jaden Ivey is listed as the starting SG. Caris LeVert is listed as the backup. It’s the beginning of July, and this could change ahead of the 2025-26 season. Along with signing LeVert, Detroit also signed free agent Paul Reed to a two-year, $11 million deal.