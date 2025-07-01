The Pistons’ 44-38 record in 2024-25 is tied for their best since 2015-16. Detroit finished as the sixth-best team in the Eastern Conference this past season.

They were led by first-time all-star Cade Cunningham. Despite losing to the Knicks in the playoffs, the Pistons showed promise moving forward. This offseason, the team has been informed that Malik Beasley is under federal investigation for alleged gambling violations involving league games. With that, the Pistons have signed free agent Caris LeVert to a two-year, $29 million deal.

Caris LeVert could be a starter for the Pistons in 2025-26

Free agent guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and the Pistons negotiated terms of a deal that brings backcourt depth and a Michigan return. pic.twitter.com/C7KY8Arnra — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025



In the 2016 NBA draft, the Nets selected Caris LeVert with the 20th overall pick out of Michigan. LeVert played the first five and a half seasons of his career with Brooklyn. He played in 255 games and made 96 starts for the Nets. During the 2020-21 season, the team traded LeVert to Indiana. The following season, the Pacers traded Caris LeVert to the Cavaliers.

He spent four seasons with the Cavs, playing in 199 games and making 53 starts. In 2024-25, Cleveland traded with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire De’Andre Hunter. The Cavs sent the Hawks Caris LeVert in return. This offseason, the Hawks have made several moves, none involving LeVert. That’s why the 30-year-old signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Caris LeVert last season: 35% on C&S 3P

40% on pull-up 3P

39% on pull-up 2P

52% on floaters Brings true shot creation at 6’6″ on the wing, something this team has lacked. Hopefully that catch and shoot number can rise. pic.twitter.com/Ic1CKwt0Qb — Pistons Jack (@pistons_jack) July 1, 2025

Between the Cavs and Hawks in 2024-25, Caris LeVert played in 64 games and made three starts. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Additionally, LeVert shot .373% from beyond the arc. After the Pistons fired Monty Williams following the 2023-24 season, they hired J.B. Bickerstaff. He was Caris LeVert’s former head coach in Cleveland. They spent three seasons together with the Cavs.

That chemistry could give Caris LeVert an increased role with the Pistons in 2025-26. He’s a player that Bickerstaff knows he can rely on. On their current depth chart, Jaden Ivey is listed as the starting SG. Caris LeVert is listed as the backup. It’s the beginning of July, and this could change ahead of the 2025-26 season. Along with signing LeVert, Detroit also signed free agent Paul Reed to a two-year, $11 million deal.