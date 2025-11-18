The Pistons have won 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2007-08

Heading into their game on Monday evening, the Pistons owned the top record in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is off to a hot start to begin the 2025-26 season. They were 11-2 heading into their matchup vs. the Pacers.

Detroit took care of business on Monday despite all-star PG Cade Cunningham out of the lineup. The Pistons leaned on big man Jalen Duren vs. Indiana, and he delivered. He had the second-highest scoring game of his career with 31 points vs. the Pacers. With a 127-112 victory, the Pistons have won 10 consecutive games for the first time sicne 2007-08.

The Pistons continue to excel early in the 2025-26 season with their 10 consecutive win

10 straight wins 🔥 The Pistons defeat Indiana and have now won 10 games in a row for the first time since the 2007-08 season! pic.twitter.com/ZOOyuCYBNS — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2025



Against Indiana on Monday, the Pistons were without several notable players. That included Cade Cunningham, Asaur Thompson, and Tobias Harris. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff used 11 of the 12 players he had available vs. the Pacers. Leading the Pistons in scoring on Monday night was fourth-year pro Jalen Duren. The 22-year-old has averaged a double-double in each of his last three seasons, which includes 2025-26.

Jalen Duren had 31 points vs. the Pacers in 29 minutes of action. He added 15 rebounds and three assists. Detroit beat the Pacers 127-112 for its 10th straight win. This is the first time sicne 2007-08 that the Pistons have won 10 consecutive games. The team had an 11-game win streak during their 2007-08 campaign. Can Detroit beat that record in 2025-26?

Jalen Duren (31 PTS, 15 REB) leads the @DetroitPistons to their 10th straight win! He becomes the youngest player in NBA history to record 30+ PTS and 15+ REB on 90%+ FG% in a regular season game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C4CmgdiWxX — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2025

Despite dealing with injuries early in the season, the Pistons still own the top record in the East. Players like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Asuar Thompson are keeping Detroit moving. Cunningham leads the team with 27.5 points and 9.9 assists per game. The 24-year-old is one of the top young PGs in the NBA. Additionally, Jalen Duren has been playing at an incredibly high level to start the year.

Duren has played in 12 of the team’s 14 games in 2025-25. His 20.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game are new career-highs. In November 2025, Jalen Duran has scored 30+ points three times. The 22-year-old is taking the next step in his development with the team. Asuar Thompson has been a defensive anchor for Detroit early in 2025-26. He leads the team with 1.8 assists per game this season. Thompson’s defensive presence cannot be measured in the box score. The former top-five pick is playing a key role for the Pistons. How far can this Detroit roster go in 2025-26?