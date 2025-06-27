The Raptors have parted ways with longtime team president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri

With a 30-52 record in 2024-25, the Raptors finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. Toronto missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft, the Raptors made a shocking front office decision. After 12 seasons, the team has parted ways with Masai Ujiri. He was the team president and vice chairman. Toronto is expected to conduct a full search for its next president of basketball operations. Media members thought the firing came at a strange time. In between the NBA draft and free agency is not when someone is typically let go.

Why did the Raptors part ways with Masai Ujiri?

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Masai Ujiri have decided to part ways, as Ujiri was entering the final year of his contract, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/PtCKLdJvxC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2025



The 2025-26 season was set to be the final year of Masai Ujiri’s contract with the Raptors. Instead of letting him finish out the deal, Toronto decided to move on from the 54-year-old. Masai Ujiri grew up in Zaria, Nigeria. His strong ties with Africa and philanthropic endeavors helped Ujiri become the director of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program in 2003. Ujiri was hired by the Denver Nuggets in 2011 as general manager.

In 2013, Masai Ujiri got his start with the Toronto Raptors as their general manager. Ujiri won NBA Executive of the Year in 201. Then, in 2019, he helped build the roster that won the Raptors their first NBA title. Since that championship run, Toronto has only made the playoffs one time. Following the firing of Masai Ujiri, NBA insiders shared where they believe he could land for 2025-26.

Evan Sidery was the first to report a connection between Masai Ujiri and the Hawks. Additionally, Brad Rowland provided insight into the situation. He noted that Atlanta hasn’t closed the door on their opening for president of basketball operations. Rowland said, “There were whispers of interest earlier in the offseason.” Marc Stein reported months ago that Atlanta had interest in Masai Ujiri.

If Masai Ujiri is still someone the Hawks believe in, this is the perfect time to get him. Ujiri has been tied to the Raptors for the last 12 seasons. He is more than qualified to hold a front office posistion with Atlanta. Masai Ujiri helped build Toronto into a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. The 54-year-old is capable of doing the same with Atlanta. Will the team find a way to hire Ujiri this offseason?