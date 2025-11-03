The Sacramento Kings reportedly have an interest in adding veteran Precious Achiuwa

Through their first six games in 2025-26, the Kings are 2-4. The team is coming off a 135-133 win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Sacramento had three of its four starters score at least 24 points in that win.

On Monday, November 2, the Kings are on the road to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Ahead of that matchup, one NBA insider shared news surrounding Sacramento. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Kings have an interest in adding veteran Precious Achiuwa. He is a free agent after being waived by the Heat after the preseason ended.

Will the Sacramento Kings add Precious Achiuwa as front-court depth?

During the 2025 offseason, there were rumors that the Heat and Precious Achiuwa had mutual interest. The 26-year-old signed a non-guaranteed traning camp deal with Miami and made it all the way until final roster cuts. Just days before the 2025-26 season, Precious Achiuwa, along with three other players, was waived from the Heat. By waiving Achiuwa, Miami was successfully under the luxury tax threshold.

Since being waived by the Heat, Precious Achiuwa remains a free agent. He was a member of the New York Knicks during the 2024-25 season. Achiuwa appeared in 57 games and made 10 starts for New York. The big man averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Despite being a solid backup for New York, the team did not re-sign Achiuwa for the 2025-26 season.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Monday, November 3, that the Kings have an interest in adding Precious Achiuwa. Sacramento’s roster is currently full. They would have to cut one player in order to sign Achiuwa to a deal. Jake Fischer noted that the Kings lack solid front-court depth. Is it worth Sacramento taking a chance at Precious Achiuwa?

On their current roster, the Kings start a smaller lineup. DeMar DeRozan has been playing PF while Domantas Sabonis has been at center. If the team were to add Precious Achiuwa, they would have more front-court depth. Achiuwa averaged 20.5 minutes per game for New York last season. He is more than capable of coming off the bench to give the Kings production in the frontcourt. Will Sacramento pull the trigger and add the veteran depth of Precious Achiuwa to its roster?