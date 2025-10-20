The Thunder have exercised 2026-27 team options for Nikola Topic and Cason Wallace

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are eager to repeat as NBA champions. OKC finished with the best reocrd in 2024-25 and they proved to be the #1 team in the end.

On Sunday, Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti announced they are picking up two team options in 2026-27. The first is a third-year option for backup PG Nikola Topic. Additionally, the team is picking up the fourth-year option for Cason Wallace. Not only do the Thunder have a talented starting five, but their depth off the bench has been vital to their success.

In the 2024 NBA draft, the Thunder used the 12th overall pick to select Nikola Topic out of Serbia. He started his professional career at 16 years old, making his debut in the ABA league. As a rookie in 2024-25, Nikola Topic missed the entire season. Unfortenly, he suffered a knee injury and has yet to play in a game for Oklahoma City. However, Nikola Topic will suit up for the Thunder in 2025-26.

Topic played in summer league and one preseason game for the Thunder. He’s currently listed as out due to a groin injury. The young PG had a testicular prodecure that will keep him out until mid-November. Despite not having played a game for the team in the regular season, OKC still exercised Nikola Topic’s 2026-27 team option. Following the 2026-27 season, he has a $7.4 million player option in 2027-28. By that point, Topic migh have already signed an extesnion with the team.

The second of two players to have their 2026-27 team option exercised on Sunday was Cason Wallace. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft out of Kentucky. Wallace has played two seasons for the Thunder, appearing in 150 games and making 56 starts. During the 2024-25 season, Wallace started a personal-best 43 games for Oklahoma City. On top of that, his 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game were all new career-highs.

During the Thunder’s 2025 postseaosn run, Cason Wallace was a key piece off the bench for OKC. He’s one of the top defenders on their roster and will continue to grow offensivley. Cason Wallace had his fourt-year option exercixed for the 2026-27 season. All signs point to the 21-year-old receiving a long-term deal with OKC downt the road. Wallace has been vital to the team’s success as a key role player.