The Utah Jazz have lost 60+ games for the first time in franchise history

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Utah Jazz were not expected to be contenders in the West. However, there was hope the team could take a small step forward from their 2023-24 campaign.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the Jazz this season. The team is 16-60 this season, tied for the worst record in the NBA with the Wizards. With a loss to the Hornets on Monday, it was their 60th of the season. It’s the first time in franchise history the Jazz have lost 60+ games in a year.

It’s been a disastrous 2024-25 season for the Utah Jazz

Winning consistently has been a massive challenge for the Utah Jazz in 2024-25. The team only has 16 wins this season. They do not have a win streak longer than two games. Before 60 losses this season, the Jazz’s worst record was in 1974-75 at 23-59. That was when the team was still the New Orleans Jazz. They moved to Utah for the 1979-80 season.

While the Jazz have struggled all season, there is a silver lining to the losing. Utah would have a 14% chance at having the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft if the season ended today. CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge would love to have a chance to draft Duke’s Cooper Flagg. He is the consensus #1 overall pick in June. Utah has never had the #1 pick in the NBA draft.

Even if the Jazz cannot land the #1 pick in the 2025 draft, there is still talent at the top of the draft. That includes both Dyland Harper and Ace Bailey from Rutgers. Additionally, Baylor’s V.J. Edgecomb and Kasparas Jakucionis from Illinois are all expected to be top-five picks in June. With their 16-60 record, expect the Jazz to land one of the players mentioned above.