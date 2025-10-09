The Victor Wembanyama Era Has Officially Begun

Spurs’ young superstar enters his third NBA season ready to dominate

Victor Wembanyama has already changed the geometry of basketball. Standing 7’5″ with a 7’10” wingspan, he blends the physical traits of historic giants with a guard’s skill set. Few players in league history have combined such reach, mobility, and shooting touch. His ability to stretch the floor while protecting the rim makes him one of the NBA’s most unique two-way forces.

A Once-in-a-Generation Talent

Wembanyama’s agility defies logic. He moves with fluidity rarely seen in players over seven feet tall. His wingspan allows him to cover huge defensive areas, forcing opponents to rethink shots they would normally take. On offense, he’s a three-level scorer who can hit pull-up jumpers, finish above the rim, and attack mismatches. Sports Illustrated ranked him No. 5 among the NBA’s top 100 players heading into the 2025–26 season — proof of his rapid ascent.

Rookie Stardom and Immediate Impact

During his first NBA season, Wembanyama delivered one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in recent memory. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game, earning Rookie of the Year honors. His presence alone shifted game plans and forced opposing teams to adapt. He also answered early doubts about durability by playing 71 games, a major milestone for a player of his size.

A Setback, Then a Comeback

In his second year, Wembanyama elevated his production to 24 points and 11 rebounds per game while nearly averaging four blocks. His defensive dominance made him a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year before a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder cut the season short. The blood clot issue sidelined him for 29 games, halting what was shaping up as an All-NBA campaign.

The Season Ahead

Now fully healthy, Wembanyama enters his third season with high expectations. San Antonio has surrounded him with an upgraded supporting cast, including De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. If he maintains his upward trajectory, Wembanyama could make history as the first player ever to average 3.5 blocks and 3.5 made threes per game.

The NBA isn’t just watching a young star rise — it’s witnessing the dawn of a new era.