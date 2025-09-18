The Warriors are reluctant to trade Jonathan Kuminga to the Kings

In just a few weeks, training camps will begin around the NBA. Most teams have their 15-man rosters signed and are ready to get to work.

However, there are teams like the Warriors who only have nine of 15 roster spots signed. Largely because they’ve had an ongoing contract dilemma this offseason. Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is still not signed. NBA insider Sam Amick reported that the Kings have shown interest in the young forward. However, Golden State is reluctant to trade Kuminga to Sacramento, fearing he could become an all-star on a new team.

When will Jonathan Kuminga make his decision for the 2025-26 season?

The Warriors may be a little reluctant to trade Jonathan Kuminga to Sacramento, partly because they fear he could become a star there, per @sam_amick “There is a sense from some people involved that there’s a real reluctance not only to finally ‘quit him,’ if you will, but also… pic.twitter.com/4IIKpZdafE — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 18, 2025



Jonathan Kuminga was the 7th pick by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA draft. Over four seasons, the 22-year-old has played in 258 games and made 84 starts. With the Warriors, Kuminga has had a rocky relationship with head coach Steve Kerr. It’s likely why Kuminga has never seen a full-time starting role with the Warriors. His 46 starts in 2023-24 are his career-high. At this point in his career, Jonathan Kuminga is at a crossroads.

Golden State has offered him a three-year, $75.2 million contract. Jonathan Kuminga and his agent are hesitant to sign that deal. They’re aware the Warriors could trade Kuminga if he signs a long-term extension. Knowing this, all signs point to Kuminga signing a one-year qualifying offer with Golden State. This offseason, rival teams have shown interest in Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga turned down a three-year, $75.2M deal with a team option in the 3rd season at Golden State. He is ‘miserable’, Tim MacMahon reports. The forward “really wants” to play for the Kings and has “zero interest” in playing for the Warriors again. “The Kings told… pic.twitter.com/hsFv4WsCk2 — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) September 17, 2025

NBA insider Sam Amick reported that the Kings made a trade offer to the Warriors this offseason. However, Golden State has shown reluctance to send Kuminga to Sacramento. Amick noted that members of the Warriors’ front office are not ready to finally “quit” Jonathan Kuminga. Additionally, they do not want to see Kuminga go to another California team and have success.

On top of this, Sam Amick noted that the Kings’ co-owner Vivek Ranadivé used to be with the Warriors. All these factors are why the Warriors are fearful of sending Kuminga to the Kings. Two weeks before training camp begins, Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned. It almost feels like the Warriors are holding Kuminga hostage. His best bet may be to sign the one-year qualifying offer and hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.