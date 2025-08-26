The WNBA could face a lockout next season if a new CBA isn’t signed this fall

Stars in the WNBA, like Caitlin Clark, have helped bring a newfound energy to the league. The WNBA is as big as it’s ever been, and there’s only room to grow. By 2030, five more teams are expected to be added to the WNBA.

Despite the league growing in popularity, the WNBA is struggling to reach a new union deal. Front Office Sports spoke with WNBA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson. She shared that the WNBPA feels a lack of urgency from the league to reach a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). They have until October 31 to reach a new union deal; otherwise, there could be a lockout for the WNBA next season.

When will the WNBA agree on a new collective bargaining agreement?

The WNBA and WNBPA have just over 60 days to sign a new collective bargaining agreement. Sources around the league have reported that striking a deal before that deadline is increasingly unlikely. Front Office Sports (FOS) reported that an extension of that deadline will be needed to avoid any work stoppage. They’re referring to a possible lockout in the WNBA for next season. Something fans, players, and the league do not want to see.

Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson recently spoke with FOS. She said that players in the WNBA are “demanding a new standard.” After Jackson’s interview with FOS, a spokesperson for the WNBA responded. The league claims they’ve been working with the WNBPA all summer and said their top priority is to reach a new CBA.

This is not the first time the WNBA has run into this issue. Back in 2019, the league and WNBPA agreed on a 60-day extension three days before the deadline. A new CBA was agreed upon in Janurary 2020 ahead of free agency. However, the league is facing a new wrinkle this time around. Two new teams are set to begin play in the 2026 season. That includes the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire.

In a new CBA, players in the WNBA are asking for several upgrades. Examples include “an improved revenue sharing structure, improved benefits, roster expansion, and league-wide workplace standards.” Ahead of this year’s All-Star Game, players wore shirts saying “Pay us what you owe us.” A statement by the WNBA. When will the WNBA and WNBPA reach a new CBA for the 2026 season and beyond?