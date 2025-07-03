These three players could become key rotational pieces for the Timberwolves in 2025-26

Ahead of free agency, there were rumors that Naz Reid would leave the Timberwolves. The team quickly shut down those rumors after they gave Reid a five-year, $125 million contract.

By re-signing Reid, Minnesota was unable to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He was picked up by the Hawks via a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves. Additionally, Josh Minnot and Luka Garza left in free agency this offseason. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Minnesota has confidence in the depth it’s built. Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon Jr. could be in for larger roles during the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves could see increased production from their role players in 2025-26



Minnesota’s most critical loss ahead of next season is backup SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker. In 2022-23, Alexander-Walker was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Timberwolves. This was part of the three-team trade that also sent Mike Conley to Minnesota. In each of his last two seasons, Alexander-Walker played in 82 games. The former first-round pick made 10 starts in 2024-25. With Alexander-Walker traded to the Hawks, he leaves behind 25.3 minutes per game.

This could be the pathway for younger players on the roster to carve out a role for themselves. Three players that come to mind are Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon Jr. Each played a small role for the Timberwolves in 2024-25, but there is potential for them to play increased minutes. Rob Dillingham was drafted 8th overall by the Spurs in 2024 but was traded to the Timberwolves on draft night.

As a rookie, Dillingham played in 49 of the team’s 82 regular-season games and made one start. With Mike Conley getting older, Dillingham could be the franchise’s next PG if he continues to develop. Additionally, Minnesota has 2024 second-round pick Jaylen Clark. He played in 40 of the team’s 82 games and made four starts. The six-foot-five SG showed off his accuracy from range as a rookie. Knocking down .431 of his three-pointers.

The final young player who could see increased playing time for the Timberwolves in 2025-26 is Terrence Shannon Jr. He was the 27th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA draft. Shannon Jr. played five seasons of collegiate basketball and came into the league as an experienced player. He played in 32 of the team’s 82 games and made one start. Rob Dillingham, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon Jr. will all play in summer league for Minnesota this offseason.