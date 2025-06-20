During the 2024-25 regular season, the Cavaliers finished 64-18. That was the top record in the Eastern Conference. Many analysts predicted Cleveland would make the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the Cavs lost disastrously to the Pacers in the conference semi-finals in five games. Losing in the playoffs was a tough pill to swallow for Cleveland. They had championship aspirations after finding their groove during the regular season. Heading into the 2025 offseason, changes could be on the way for the Cavs. Next, we’ll look at three bold predictions for Cleveland in 2025-26.

Three bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2025-26

1. Jarrett Allen will be traded

For the last five seasons, Jarrett Allen has been a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started his career with Brooklyn. At the 2020-21 trade deadline, the Cavs acquired Allen from the Nets. In each year with Cleveland, Allen has become more durable. He started 56 of their 82 games in 2021-22. This past season, the big man started all 82 games for the Cavs. Despite his production at center, Allen finds his name in trade rumors this offseason.

NBA insider Bill Simmons has Allen’s name “circled” as a player who could be on the move. At just 27, Allen is about to hit the prime of his career. If Cleveland is looking to shake up their roster, Jarrett Allen could be first on the chopping block. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley are foundational pieces for Cleveland. Allen is a big part of their team’s success, but is the odd man out. Will the Cavs consider trading Allen this offseason?

2. Evan Mobley takes another jump in his profession offensively

The 2024-25 season was a career-best around the board for Cavs big man Evan Mobley. He’s always had an elite defensive presence since entering the league. Over his four professional seasons, the team has worked with Mobley to develop a deeper offensive skillset. His hard work paid off in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game. For the second consecutive season, Mobley shot .370% or better from beyond the arc.

Having consistency from beyond the arc has added another wrinkle to Mobley’s game. Koby Altman is the president of basketball operations for the Cavs. In an offseason interview, Altman showed high praise for the 24-year-old. He said the team has spoken with Mobley and told him they need more from him offensively. Head coach Kenny Atkinson has an offseason program ready to take Evan Mobley to the next level offensively. Altman said Cleveland believes “we have one of the best big men in the game in Evan Mobley.”

3. Ty Jerome will not be re-signed by the Cavaliers

Last season was the final season of a two-year, $5 million deal Ty Jerome signed with the Cavaliers. In 2023-24, Jerome missed 80 regular-season games. He needed ankle surgery and was forced to miss nearly the entire year. However, the former first-round pick bounced back in 2024-25, playing in 70 of Cleveland’s 82 games. It was a career-best season for the 27-year-old. His 12.5 points and .439 three-point percentage were career highs.

Despite his impressive production off the bench, there’s a chance the Cavs do not re-sign Jerome. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton noted that Jerome is in for a “hefty” pay raise this offseason. He’s well exceeded the two-year, $5 million contract he originally signed. Cleveland is in a cap crunch this offseason, and Jerome likely wants to be paid fairly. We’ll see if the two sides can negotiate a deal this offseason. Otherwise, one of the top backup guards in the league will hit the open market.