After winning only 14 games in 2023-24, the Pistons flipped the switch in 2024-25. They tripled their win total to 44 games this past season.

Good enough for the team to earn the sixth seed in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Despite losing to the Knicks in the first round, the Pistons have a lot to build off. Next, we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Detroit Pistons in 2025-26. Can the team take another step forward and make a deep playoff run?

Three bold predictions for the Detroit Pistons in 2025-26

1. Cade Cunningham will make the first-team All-NBA

With the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. The young PG has started all 208 regular-season games he’s played for Detroit. In 2024-25, Cunningham started a career-high 70 games for the Pistons. Additionally, he averaged a career-high 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. With that success, Cunningham was named a first-time all-star and was selected third-team All-NBA.

It was a breakout season for Cade Cunningham in 2024-25. The 23-year-old is capable of taking his game to another level in 2025-26. If he starts the season strong, he could become the fourth player in league history to average 30 points and 10 assists per game. With that accomplishment, Cunningham would be worthy of a first-team All-NBA selection. Averaging 30 points and 10 assists is setting the bar high, but the young PG is capable of that production.

2. Pistons will not give Jaden Ivey an extension this offseason

The 2024-25 season was Jaden Ivey’s third year with the Pistons. He was the fifth overall pick by Detroit in the 2023 draft out of Purdue. As a rookie, Ivey played in 74 of the Pistons’ 82 games and made 73 starts. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting. In 2023-24, Ivey’s production took a slight step back compared to his rookie averages. This past season, Ivey started all 30 games he played in for the Pistons.

Against the Magic on January 1, Ivey suffered a broken fibula in his leg that required surgery. Ivey is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2025-26 season. This offseason, the 23-year-old is eligible for a contract extension. Despite his production with Detroit, it could be in the team’s best interest to wait it out. The Pistons might make Ivey wait until the end of the 2025-26 season to negotiate.

3. Detroit will sign a proven veteran through free agency

For the Detroit Pistons to take another step forward in 2025-26, they must add talent through free agency. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Know reported that the Pistons are projected to be a team with top-three practical cap space. Barring a crazy trade ahead of free agency, the Pistons have plenty of money to work with. They could sign a few free agents that would add depth to the roster. Or they could go all-in on an established player who adds depth to the team.

Much like the Thunder did last offseason with Alex Caruso. One player the Pistons are keeping an eye on this offseason is Minnesota’s Naz Reid. He’s expected to turn down his player option with the Timberwolves and hit free agency. Reid would be a valuable depth piece off the bench for the Pistons. Another player they could target is Utah’s John Collins. He also has a player option in 2025-26 but could opt out and hit free agency. Where will the Pistons turn this offseason?