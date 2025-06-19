With a 34-48 record in 2024-25, the Spurs finished 13th of 15 teams in the Western Conference. 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama missed 36 games due to injury.

After suffering a stroke, Gregg Popovich stepped down as head coach of the Spurs. He is still the team’s President of Basketball Operations. Mitch Johnson was hired as his replacement. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, San Antonio has a positive outlook on their future. They own the #2 pick in the 2025 draft and have plenty of win-now talent on the team. Next, we’ll look at three bold predictions for the San Antonio Spurs in 2025-26.

Three bold predictions for the San Antonio Spurs in 2025-26

1. Spurs trade for Suns PF Kevin Durant

Several teams have been linked to two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant this offseason. The 36-year-old has been the center of trade rumors. He is on the books for $54 million next season, the final year of his four-year extension he originally signed with the Nets. When Brooklyn traded Durant, the Suns took on the rest of that remaining deal. It’s gone south for Durant in Phoenix, and his time with the team could be over soon.

Reports around the league are that the Spurs could trade for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant. That would elevate the profile of their team for at least one to two seasons, but not in the long term. If San Antonio views themselves as a team that can contend in 2025-26, it makes sense to trade for Durant. He’s still an incredibly effective player at this stage in his career. He would bring valuable leadership and playoff experience to a relatively young Spurs team.

2. San Antonio will make the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons

After five championships over 16 seasons, the Spurs dynasty has taken a small step back. San Antonio made 22 consecutive postseasons from 1997-98 to 2018-19. However, the team has a six-year drought of missing the playoffs. That will change for the Spurs in 2025-26. The team is trending upward this offseason. Victor Wembanayama is healthy and ready to take the court again in the fall. Additionally, the team owns the #2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The Spurs are expected to select Rutgers’ Dyland Harper to add to their backcourt. Harper is a talented two-way prospect who will have an immediate impact on winning for San Antonio. On top of that, the 2025-26 season will be De’Aaron Fox’s first full year with the Spurs. The team traded for him at the 2024-25 deadline. Fox will bring out the best in his teammates next season. San Antonio will be a surprise team to make the 2026 playoffs.

3. Victor Wembanyama will make the first team All-NBA and finish top five in MVP voting

Last season was Victor Wembanyama’s second year in the NBA. He started 71 of 82 games for the Spurs as a rookie in 2023-24. Averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 the 21-year-old won Rookie of the Year. During the 2024-25 season, Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and was shut down for the remainder of the year. He missed 36 total games for the Spurs last season.

Wembanyama has the skills and tools to be a perennial MVP candidate. If the young center can take his scoring to another level, he would become one of the most dominant two-way players the league has ever seen. Victor Wembanyama can be an all-time great. His work ethic is incredible at such a young age, and he’s in the right organization to have success in his career. After a season shortened by injury, expect Wembanyama to come out firing to start 2025-26.