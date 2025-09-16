NBA

Three Potential Trade Targets for the Raptors in 2025-26

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow



Updated21 mins ago on September 15, 2025

The Toronto Raptors enter the 2025-26 season determined to snap their three-year playoff drought. After finishing outside the postseason once again, they will lean on Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl to lead the charge.

Toronto added Sandro Mamukelashvili in free agency and drafted Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin. Those moves provide depth, but the Raptors may need more if they want to compete for a Play-In spot in a weaker Eastern Conference. Here are three players they could pursue via trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee has been a major storyline this offseason. While the two-time MVP chose to remain with the Bucks, trade speculation continues.

Toronto has long been linked to Antetokounmpo and would likely make a strong push if he becomes available. Acquiring him would be costly and competitive, but he would provide the superstar presence the Raptors have lacked since Kawhi Leonard’s departure.

Nick Richards

The Phoenix Suns shifted into rebuild mode this summer, adding young centers Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams. That makes Nick Richards a possible trade candidate.

Richards, 27, offers rim protection, rebounding, and solid scoring ability. Toronto lacks reliable frontcourt depth behind Poeltl, and Richards could fill that role without requiring a massive trade package. His affordable value makes him a realistic target.

Devin Carter

Devin Carter, drafted by Sacramento, had an uneven rookie year after missing the first half of the season with shoulder surgery. Despite that, he showcased elite defensive instincts and high energy.

Toronto could target Carter to strengthen their backcourt depth. While his offensive game remains a work in progress, his defense would fit the Raptors’ identity. With patience and development, he could evolve into a core rotation player.

Looking Ahead

While none of these moves are guaranteed, each represents a different type of upgrade. Antetokounmpo would be a franchise-changing acquisition. Richards would bolster the bench. Carter would add youth and defensive versatility.

Toronto has positioned itself to be opportunistic. If the right deal emerges, it could be enough to finally bring the Raptors back into the playoff picture.