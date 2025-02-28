Diana Taurasi is finally calling it quits after 20-long years playing in the WNBA. You could easily say that the veteran is ending one of the most impressive careers in women’s basketball history, not only as the league’s career scoring leader, but also as a three-time champion.

The 42-year-old announced her retirement this past Wednesday during an interview with Time magazine, as just hours later the Mercury club also confirmed her decision. “Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” she said this week. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

Taurasi, who only played for the Phoenix franchise during her career, inspired a generation of athletes while breaking records and winning trophies. It all started for her when she conquered three straight national titles from 2001-04 with UConn, until the Mercury selected her with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2004 WNBA draft.

However, her accolades don’t stop there. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer conquered her sixth Olympic gold medal at last summer’s Paris Games and ends her basketball career with 10,646 points, which are almost 3,000 more than second-place Tina Charles.

“Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA – her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game.”

Via statement, the league executive then added: “She leaves a lasting legacy and the future of the WNBA is in a great position because of her impact, that will be felt for generations to come.”

To top it off, Taurasi made the all-WNBA first team in 10 different occasions, as she was on the first or second squad a record of 14 times. The 42-year-old was also the 2004 WNBA rookie of the year, a four-time USA Basketball female athlete of the year, and an 11-time WNBA All-Star.