The Oklahoma City Thunder became just the second team in NBA history to win 60 games by at least 10 points in the regular season and playoffs combined — joining the NBA champion 2016-17 Golden State Warriors — in Thursday night’s 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Newly-crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched a playoff career high with 38 points on 12-of-21 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 11-of-19 (86.7%) from the foul line. He also added three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 41 minutes of action.

Emotions ran high after Gilgeous-Alexander received his first-ever MVP trophy from Commissioner Adam Silver before the game. The three-time All-Star attempted only three shots in the opening quarter, making all of them. The 26-year-old scored 19 points before the break, including a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.

“I feel like all my emotions were so high, but I was a little bit tired out there, especially at the start,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I was a little too juiced up. Special moment. I’m happy we won so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it up. That really helps.”

Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 games in the regular season with 30 or more points without multiple turnovers, tying a record he set last year.

No other player in the NBA had more than eight such games this season. Game 2 was the fourth contest this postseason where SGA hit that mark, leading all other players.

In the past six quarters, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 58 points on 20-of-35 shooting.

“He came ready to play,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We knew Minnesota, off of Game 1, would come up and play the way they did. They were putting us in closeouts. They were passing the ball.

“And they were sharp early in the game. It’s a pretty predictable thing, but it’s not until you get out in the game that you’re navigating it and that’s when you need guys to lead.”

Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder. Lu Dort, who recorded nine points and eight rebounds, was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, while Williams earned his first All-Defensive Second-Team honor.

The Thunder now visit the Timberwolves on Saturday for Game 3 in Minneapolis. The Wolves are 4-1 at home this postseason.