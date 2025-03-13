Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive year. It came in style with a win over the defending champion Boston Celtics on their home floor.

The victory also gave the Thunder a sweep of the season series after defeating the Celtics 105-92 on Jan. 5th.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tremendous yet again, going for 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. He shot over 50 percent from the field and knocked down 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts.

Adding to the statement made by Oklahoma City is the fact that All-Star Jalen Williams did not play due to a hip injury. Alex Caruso also didn’t play.

Chet Holmgren stepped up in Williams’ absence, pouring in 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to go along with 15 rebounds and a block.

Boston was missing a key figure as well in Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with a viral illness.

Thunder’s Aspirations Bigger Than Just Making Playoffs

Oklahoma City was the No. 1 seed in the West last year as well, but lost in the conference semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks.

Gilgeous-Alexander did not shy away from what the goal is this season.

“It’s huge,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Because [the Celtics have] done it, because they’ve done what we’re trying to do, the games against them are always going to be heightened. They’re always going to be a little bit more exciting. They, like I said, achieved what we are trying to accomplish, and there’s no better test in the NBA.

“You play for late June, and the other team had won late June. So, playing against them is always fun, always a really big challenge and something that we get to test ourselves against them. I guess we passed two tests so far.”

Gilgeous-Alexander Sets Himself Apart

The Canadian added to his resume on Wednesday night, passing Kevin Durant to become the fastest player in Thunder/Seattle Supersonics history to reach 10,000 points. Durant accomplished the feat in 381 games while Gilgeous-Alexander did so in his 368th game.

SGA passed Kevin Durant to become the fastest player in Thunder/SuperSonics history to reach 10k points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NGba0bVuc2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 13, 2025

Another amazing list Gilgeous-Alexander joined was becoming the fourth player to score at least 20 points in 60 consecutive games. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Durant are the only players to have done so since the NBA-ABA merger.