Thunder Have Allowed Only 100.7 Points Per 100 Possessions This Postseason

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to convert the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 19 turnovers into 31 points in Tuesday night’s 114-88 rout in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thunder Made History Against Timberwolves

Oklahoma City joined the 2017 Golden State Warriors as the only teams in the past 25 years to convert turnovers into at least 30 points in consecutive playoff games.

The Thunder had also scored 37 points off of turnovers in their Game 7 blowout victory over the Denver Nuggets. They’re forcing an NBA-high 18.3 turnovers per game this playoff run.

The Thunder have a +176 point differential over their seven home playoff games in 2025. That is the highest point differential over a seven-game home span in NBA postseason history! pic.twitter.com/HyEZFLUsEA — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 21, 2025



A defensive masterpiece was much needed after the team shot just 37.5% from the floor in the first half. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined to shoot only 4-of-21 from the field at halftime.

However, Oklahoma City trailed by only four points at the half despite scoring just 44 points, 18 of which were off of turnovers. The Thunder’s defense kept them in the game amid offensive struggles.

“I just thought it took us a second to calibrate to the opponent, but our defense allowed us the margin to do that,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “For us to play as poorly as we did offensively in the first half and be down four was a major victory for us at halftime.”

OKC Leads The NBA In Points Off Of Turnovers

The Thunder are now averaging 25.3 points off of turnovers during the playoffs, the most by any team in a postseason during the play-by-play era that began in 1997.

Oklahoma City had the top-rated defense during the regular season — allowing 106.6 points per 100 possessions, 2.5 fewer than any other team — and the Thunder are playing better than ever this postseason.

Through 12 playoff games, the Thunder have allowed only 100.7 points per 100 possessions in 12 playoff games. The Timberwolves have the second-stingiest defense this postseason, allowing 107.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Thunder went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 66-60 lead. Oklahoma City then went on to outscore Minnesota 32-18 in the third quarter to take a 76-66 advantage into the fourth.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, helping Oklahoma City to outscore Minnesota 38-22 in the final frame. Williams added 19 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.

In addition, Minnesota scored only 20 points in the paint, the franchise’s fewest in a playoff game since Game 1 of the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Thunder host the Timberwolves again for Game 2 on Thursday.