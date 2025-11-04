Thunder Keep Rolling: Reigning Champs Start Season 7-0

Oklahoma City Picks Up Right Where It Left Off



The Oklahoma City Thunder have shown no signs of slowing down after their championship run. Despite early injuries and lineup changes, the reigning NBA champions have opened the season 7-0, becoming the league’s last undefeated team.

“We have a DNA. We have an identity. We understand how to play basketball. We understand how to win,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s reigning NBA MVP and Finals MVP. “It’s done with all five guys on both ends, and that’s engraved in us.”

Even without Jalen Williams, who remains sidelined following wrist surgery, and with Chet Holmgren battling a sore back, Oklahoma City has dominated opponents with its balance and discipline. The Thunder have already used four different starting lineups, yet the results remain the same — complete control from start to finish.

Dominance With Depth



The Thunder’s recent stretch highlights how powerful this team has become. Counting postseason wins, Oklahoma City is 94-22 since October 2024, a span in which no other team comes close in victories. Their 12.9-point average margin last season broke an NBA record that stood for over fifty years.

Through seven games, they’ve trailed by double digits only once — for barely a minute in the opener against Houston. They’ve already beaten several playoff-caliber teams, including Indiana, Dallas, and New Orleans, while cruising past Washington and Atlanta by more than twenty points each.

Head coach Mark Daigneault credits the team’s adaptability for its continued success. “We’ve had to grind out some games. We’ve got injuries and have leaned on our depth and different combinations of people,” Daigneault said.

The Road Ahead



The Thunder now face a demanding stretch: a four-game, six-night road trip beginning Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, followed by back-to-back home games against Golden State and the Lakers.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander believes this group has grown stronger. “We’ve gotten better 1 through 15. We can plug and play and still have good results. We’re definitely a better team than we were a year ago.”

For Oklahoma City, the message is clear — no hangover, no complacency, just dominance.