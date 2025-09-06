Thunder Rookie Thomas Sorber To Miss 2025-26 Season With Torn ACL

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Thomas Sorber tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the 2025-26 season, the team announced Friday.

Thomas Sorber Suffered The Injury During A Workout

Sorber, the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA draft out of Georgetown, sustained the injury during a workout in Oklahoma City on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 big man declared for the draft after his freshman season with the Hoyas.

His selection made him the first Georgetown freshman to be drafted into the NBA.

In 24 games (23 starts) with the Hoyas last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.0 blocks, and 31.3 minutes per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 72.4% from the foul line.



Sorber, who turns 20 in December, was named third team All-Big East and was a unanimous selection to the Big East All-Freshman team.

His lone season with the Hoyas was cut short due to a turf toe injury. He underwent surgery for that injury Feb. 15 and missed all of NBA Summer League play with Oklahoma City as a result.

According to College Basketball Reference, he finished 11th in total rebounds (203) in the Big East, ninth in offensive rebounds (64), 12th in defensive boards (139), seventh in blocks (49), and 18th in made free throws (76).

Sorber ranked second on the Hoyas in scoring and second in the nation in rebounding among freshmen.

Thunder Continue To Lose Lottery Players Due To Injuries

The Thunder have already dealt with injuries in the past to their other recent lottery players.

After OKC selected Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 draft, he went on to miss his entire first season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot.

Holmgren, however, bounced back the following season by playing in all 92 games, including the playoffs, and he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Then Nikola Topic, OKC’s 12th overall pick in the 2024 draft, also missed all of last season due to a partially torn ACL in his left knee. The 6-foot-6 guard made his debut in the Summer League this offseason and averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in six games.

The Thunder open the 2025-26 season at home against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 21.