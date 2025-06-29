The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed forward/center Jaylin Williams to a multi-year contract extension, Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced Sunday.

Jaylin Williams’ New Deal Carries An Average Annual Salary Of $8 Million

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Williams is signing a new three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Thunder after they declined his $2.1 million team option for the 2025-26 season.

Oklahoma City negotiated the new raise with Williams’ agents, Marcus Monk and Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports. His contract includes $15.4 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $8 million, per Spotrac.

Williams, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Sunday, is set to earn an estimated $7.4 million next season and $8 million in 2026-27. His deal also carries an $8.59 million team option for 2027-28.

In 165 career NBA regular-season games (46 starts) across three seasons with OKC, Williams has averaged 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 15.7 minutes per contest while shooting 43% from the field, 39% from 3-point range, and 75.2% at the foul line.

Willams Posted Career-High Numbers In 2024-25

The 6-foot-8 Williams was selected 34th overall by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA draft out of Arkansas. He made 36 starts in 49 games of his rookie 2022-23 campaign after Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the entire season due to a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

In 47 games (nine starts) of the 2024-25 season, Williams averaged 5.9 points, career highs of 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and 16.7 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 43.9% from the floor and 39.9% from deep.

Per NBA.com, Williams recorded three triple-doubles during his nine starts this past season, and he became just the fifth Thunder player in team history to record multiple triple-doubles in a single season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Sign Extension With Thunder

Newly crowned MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center Isaiah Hartenstein, and wing Lu Dort are all eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2027. Holmgren, meanwhile, can become a restricted free agent in 2026.

Per Spotrac, Gilgeous-Alexander is in the third season of a five-year, $179.3 million rookie max extension. His current deal runs through the 2026-27 season and includes a 30% escalator clause that turns the guaranteed $172 million base into $207 million for earning at least one of the three All-NBA Team selections.

In February, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that SGA would become eligible for a four-year supermax extension this summer that would “set him up for the first $80 million salary in NBA history in 2030-31.”

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, although SGA met the super max criteria last offseason, he was ineligible to sign because he was short of the years of service criteria. He is now eligible to sign a four-year $293 million extension.

The 2025 NBA free agency period begins June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.