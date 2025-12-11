Thunder Tie Historic 25-Game Start With Rout of the Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their incredible surge with a dominant 138–89 win over the Phoenix Suns. The victory pushed them to 24–1, matching the 2015–16 Golden State Warriors for the best start in NBA history through 25 games. It also marked their 16th straight win, the longest streak in franchise history.

Oklahoma City’s Offense Overwhelms Phoenix

The Thunder controlled the game from the start. They shot 59.1% from the field and drilled 22 three-pointers, showing the balance that has defined their season. Twelve of their thirteen players hit at least one three. The ball moved quickly, and the Suns could not keep up.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 28 points and eight assists. He attacked the defense early and kept pressure on Phoenix throughout the night. Chet Holmgren added 24 points and four threes, stretching the floor and finishing plays inside. Jalen Williams scored 15 points and stayed efficient in his touches.

Phoenix struggled without Devin Booker. They shot under 40% and turned the ball over repeatedly. Oklahoma City converted those mistakes into 34 points, which helped create a huge gap before halftime. Dillon Brooks scored 16 points for the Suns, but they never threatened the Thunder’s lead.

Shai served it up on a platter for 7️⃣ 🍽️ Your @OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/b4j4w1iS8o — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 11, 2025

Thunder Move Into the NBA Cup Semifinals

The win advanced Oklahoma City to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas. They will face either the Lakers or the Spurs. The Thunder have dominated the tournament just as they have dominated the regular season. They have won close games, blowouts, and tough road matchups.

Their start has pushed them into conversations about the league’s most complete teams. Matching a famous 25-game record has added weight to their run, but the Thunder continue to treat each game the same. Their roster is deep, their stars are consistent, and their defense forces mistakes.

Oklahoma City now stands as one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Their confidence grows each week, and their identity looks stronger with every win. Few expected them to rise this quickly, but they have embraced the spotlight. This season has turned into one of the league’s most compelling stories, and the Thunder look ready to keep climbing.