Thunder to Receive Championship Rings Before Facing Rockets

A Night of Celebration in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate their 2024 NBA championship this Tuesday night when players receive their rings before the season opener against the Houston Rockets. It will mark the franchise’s first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008, a milestone that capped off a dominant 68-14 regular season and a Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Thunder enter the new campaign as clear favorites to repeat. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, and rising center Chet Holmgren all signed extensions during the offseason, locking in the team’s young core for years to come. Head coach Mark Daigneault and most of his bench unit also return, giving Oklahoma City one of the most stable rosters in the league.

Durant Returns—on the Other Side

The ring ceremony will also feature a dramatic subplot: Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City, this time wearing a Houston Rockets uniform. Durant, who led the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals and won the 2014 MVP award with the franchise, joined the Rockets during the offseason in a blockbuster move.

Now 37, Durant recently signed a two-year extension with Houston, signaling his commitment to help the Rockets contend. His arrival instantly placed Houston among the top challengers to Oklahoma City’s throne.

Durant’s history with the Thunder remains complicated. Many fans felt betrayed when he left for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, joining the very team that had eliminated Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Finals months earlier. Tuesday’s matchup will be his first regular-season game in Oklahoma City since signing with the Rockets.

Thunder Eye Back-to-Back Titles

The Thunder’s focus remains clear: defending their championship. Their 2024 title run was defined by chemistry, defense, and the clutch play of Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged over 30 points in the postseason. Holmgren’s rim protection and Williams’ versatility made them one of the league’s toughest matchups.

With nearly every key contributor back and a deep bench led by coach Daigneault, Oklahoma City enters the season with both confidence and continuity. Facing Durant’s Rockets on ring night only adds to the intrigue — a reminder of how far the Thunder have come since his departure.