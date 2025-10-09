Thunder’s Alex Caruso called Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership ‘infectious’

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is less than two weeks away. Teams are still competing in the preseason to warm up for the grind of 82 games. Heading into the upcoming season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win the Finals.

OKC is coming off a win in the 2025 NBA Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder return all the key role players from that championship roster. That includes backup SG Alex Caruso. Recently, the two-time NBA champion spoke with Thunder reporter Nick Gallo. Caruso spoke highly about his MVP teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He mentioned how SGA’s leadership is “infectious” to everyone on the roster.

Alex Caruso loves how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t get complacent

Alex Caruso on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "Shai comes in every day like he's trying to make the team. He is the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out." "There'll be days in the middle of the season, we'll have practice and everyone's kind of lagging through…



Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Thunder traded with the Bulls to acquire Alex Caruso. In that deal, OKC sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. In his first season with the Thunder, Alex Caruso played in 54 games and made three starts. He averaged 19.3 minutes per game for OKC. The veteran SG was a key depth piece for head coach Mark Daigneault in the 2025 playoffs.

Recently, Alex Caruso spoke with Thunder reporter Nick Gallo. Caruso mentioned the incredible work ethic of his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 31-year-old said that SGA is “the most competitive guy on our team, day in, day out.” Additionally, Caruso mentioned how Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t become complacent. Even after he just won league MVP, Finals MVP, and the NBA Finals in the same season.

Alex Caruso ready to go back-to-back, win 3rd ring: 'It's addicting'

Alex Caruso also told Nick Gallo that SGA’s leadership is “infectious” to everyone on their roster. Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates see the extra work he puts in to be great. Caruso said it’s “really fun” to be SGA’s teammate. He mentioned how SGA is the type of leader that he wants to play with. Team chemistry plays a massive factor in the NBA, and the Thunder have a ton of it.

Finally, Caruso said he sees “greatness” in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two-time NBA champion mentioned SGA as an “ascending Hall of Famer.” In each year since he’s been with the Thunder, SGA has continued to improve his game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mentality, skillset, athleticism, and competitiveness are what separate him from the rest. Can the Thunder repeat as back-to-back NBA champions in 2025-26?