Thunder’s Alex Caruso Marries ‘Big Brother’ Alum Haleigh Broucher

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso and his wife, Haleigh Broucher, revealed their marriage in an Instagram story posted on Sunday. The wedding occurred Saturday night in Texas, according to social media posts.

Alex Caruso, Haleigh Broucher First Met At Texas A&M University

Caruso’s teammates from the 2024-25 Thunder championship squad were in attendance at the wedding, including Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams, Lu Dort, Branden Carlson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Isaiah Joe.

Broucher and Caruso reportedly met as students at Texas A&M University and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2022 before announcing their engagement in an Instagram post in August 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Wedding Photographer (@hannahgreenwoodphoto)

the Thunder posted up at Alex Caruso’s wedding ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oXsMOr6QRo — 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙 🇦🇺 (@SkyedOKC) August 10, 2025



Haleigh celebrated her bachelorette party in Mexico, which she revealed on social media. Caruso’s then-fiancée had a gourmet dinner and yacht party in Cabo San Lucas.

Caruso went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016, started his pro career as a member of the Thunder’s training camp, and played for the franchise’s G League affiliate, the OKC Blue, in 2016-17.

Thunder Acquired Caruso From Bulls In June 2024

After four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, including being part of the 2020 NBA championship team, Caruso joined the Chicago Bulls for three seasons and averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game in 2023-24.

Caruso finished his first season with the Thunder in 2024-25 after he was acquired by the team in a June 2024 trade with the Bulls. The 31-year-old was a key contributor for OKC in the 2025 NBA Finals, averaging 10.1 points per game.

In 54 games (three starts) last season, Caruso averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 19.3 minutes per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.

In December 2024, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension through the 2028-29 season, his agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Haleigh Broucher Starred On Season 20 Of Big Brother

Meanwhile, Broucher was a contestant on season 20 of Big Brother and placed seventh. She was a top three candidate for “America’s Favorite Player,” but the Village Mills native lost to runner-up Tyler Crispen.

According to Broucher’s Instagram bio, she graduated from Texas A&M with a psychology degree.

Broucher, 28, is currently a PhD candidate in Industrial Organizational Psychology at Northern Illinois University and is the owner of swimwear brand Evoke Collection.

The former Big Brother contestant previously dated American TV personality Faysal Shafaat during season 20, which aired in 2018. The couple later split in July 2020, per Nisha Singh of Pinkvilla.