Thunder’s Alex Caruso Suffers Concussion, Placed In Protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso suffered a concussion during Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Alex Caruso Playing In Ninth NBA Season

In Oklahoma City’s 125-124 double-overtime victory over Houston, the 31-year-old recorded eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes off the bench.

Last season, Caruso was limited to 54 regular-season games (three starts) due to multiple injuries, but he spearheaded the Thunder’s bench during their first-ever title run.

Oklahoma City acquired Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in a June 2024 trade.

Thunder PR: Alex Caruso sustained a concussion in yesterday’s game. He is placed under concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/xhXcPVsh3B — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) October 22, 2025



In the 2023-24 season, Caruso shot 40.8% on 3-pointers and ranked third in steals (120). He was second in defensive half-court matchups against 2024 All-Star players, trailing only his fellow Thunder teammate, Luguentz Dort.

There is no predetermined timetable for his return to the floor, as he must be symptom-free before resuming basketball activities.

Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe (knee), and Aaron Wiggins could see a boost in minutes in Caruso’s absence.

Per Spotrac, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Thunder last December. He’s earning $18.1 million this season and is slated to make $19.5 million in 2026-27.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Led Thunder To Season-Opener Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, finished with 35 points after hitting two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give Oklahoma City its first win of the season.

It was just the sixth time an opening night went to double overtime and the first time since 2005.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s short jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game at 104. Houston’s Alperen Sengun missed a fadeaway at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The Thunder also played without Jalen Williams, a first-time All-Star last season.

Wiliams sat out as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury he sustained last season. He had surgery on July 1, and coach Mark Daigneault said he is “progressing.”

The Thunder next play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.