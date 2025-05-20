Thunder’s Jalen Williams Fined $25K for Profanity on Shirt

The NBA has fined Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame interview, the league announced Monday.

Williams wore a shirt with the words “F—k Art, Lets Dance” on Sunday following the Thunder’s 125-93 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/iwe9WgRCOG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 19, 2025



Williams recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the series-clinching victory. He also finishing 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-6 Williams was a first-time All-Star this season. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during the regular season for the Thunder, who finished with a league-best 68-14 record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Dominated Game 7

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 35 points in Game 7. Chet Holmgren added 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Thunder outscored Denver 37-26 in the third quarter and led by as many as 43 points.

“There’s not many games, you wake up in the morning and you know that you’re going to remember the game for the rest of your life, and Game 7 is one of them,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “To be able to focus through that and perform the way these guys did today was very impressive.”

Three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic had 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon, who hit the game-winner in Game 1 against the Thunder, started despite a strained left hamstring. He had eight points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Daigneault praised the Nuggets after the win for making OKC a better team.

“We’re better now than we were at the beginning of the series, and it’s because of them,” Daigneault said. “They pushed us to the limit.”

The Thunder advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2016 with the win over Denver and will open the series at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.