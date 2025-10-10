Thunder’s Jalen Williams ‘Progressing’ Months After Wrist Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Jalen Williams isn’t shooting jumpers with his right hand yet as he recovers from summer wrist surgery, but he’s reportedly made steady progress, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“He’s progressing on a normal timeline,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, who expressed optimism after Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. “He’s where he’s supposed to be.”

Jalen Williams Suffered Wrist Injury During 2024-25 Season

In June, general manager Sam Presti revealed that Williams suffered the injury late in the regular season against the Phoenix Suns in the second game of a back-to-back.

“It’s not an injury that people have a problem recovering from,” Presti said at his end-of-season news conference. “It’s pretty common.”

Last season, Williams was OKC’s key No. 2 behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He became a first-time NBA All-Star, averaging career highs of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 69 appearances.

In addition, the third-year breakout star earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team. He also averaged 21.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the playoffs.

After the Thunder clinched their best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Williams stepped up in the postseason, helping OKC capture its first title since relocating from Seattle ahead of the 2008-09 season.

Williams, Thunder Agreed To Rookie Max Extension

However, the Santa Clara product struggled in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 17.6 points on just 37.5% shooting.

Despite putting up less than spectacular numbers in that series, Williams then posted 22.2 points per game on 49.4% shooting from the field versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

In the NBA Finals against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, Williams averaged 23.6 points on 43.3% shooting from the floor to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

The former first-rounder also scored a playoff-career-high 40 points in Game 5.

During the offseason, Williams agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of WME Basketball told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

In 2026-27, the Thunder project to have a payroll of $246 million, which will take them over the first and second apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.