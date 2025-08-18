Thunder’s Kenrich Williams Receives Key To Hometown In Waco

The Waco City Council in Texas honored hometown hero Kenrich Williams, who helped lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship in June, with a key to the city.

Kenrich Williams Grew Up In Waco

Williams received the city’s highest honor on Saturday, August 16. Waco Mayor Jim Holmes congratulated Williams in a social media post, highlighting his impact on and off the court.

“We were honored to host a Champion in our most recent City Council Meeting, as Waco Native Son Kenrich Williams came back to Waco after starring in the recent Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Championship,” Holmes wrote, via KOCO News 5.

“He was an outstanding student-athlete at Waco University High and Texas Christian University, and I was proud to present Kenrich with a Key to the City. A wonderful guy with a beautiful family; and a really cool Mom!”

August 5 Named Kenrich Williams Day

Williams, who turns 31 in December, continues to host annual youth basketball camps featuring himself and fellow NBA stars, open invite block parties, backpack giveaways, food drives, and much more.

“Just giving me the key to the city, it really means a lot to me,” said Williams. “I try my hardest to come back and give back as much as I can. For me to receive something like this is a true honor and a blessing.”

In addition to the city of Waco honoring Williams with the Key to the City, Mayor Holmes went on to proclaim August 5 as the official Kenrich Williams Day.

Williams Has Spent Five Seasons With Thunder

Williams, a Waco native, attended University High School before committing to Texas Christian University. After three seasons at TCU, the 6-foot-7 wing went undrafted in 2018 and signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Following the 2019-20 season, the Pelicans traded Williams to Oklahoma City, where he’s spent his last five campaigns. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 69 games (seven starts) in 2024-25.

Of course, Williams is one of the longest-tenured active Thunder players. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have been in Oklahoma City longer. Both players just completed their sixth season with the NBA franchise.

In 306 games (31 starts) with Oklahoma City across five seasons, Williams has averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Other Oklahoma City Players Honored

Williams is now among several Thunder players to either receive a key to the city or throw a parade this summer. Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams celebrated their championship victory in their hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Dort will also have a two-day celebration in his home city of Montreal this week. The six-year veteran will be accepting a special invitation from Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also given the Key to the City of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally on August 7 at Hamilton Stadium in Ontario.