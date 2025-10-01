Thunder’s Kenrich Williams To Miss 6-8 Weeks After Knee Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams will be reevaluated in approximately six to eight weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

Kenrich Williams Entering Sixth Season With Thunder

The 6-foot-7 Williams went undrafted in 2018 out of Texas Christian University and signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Waco native averaged 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in two seasons with the Pels.

Following the 2019-20 campaign, the Pelicans traded Williams to Oklahoma City, where he’s spent his last five seasons. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 69 games (seven starts) last season.

As a follow up to yesterday’s news about Kenrich Williams’ knee procedure, Thunder PR announced today that Kenrich will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) September 30, 2025



Williams is one of the longest-tenured active Thunder players. Only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort have been in Oklahoma City longer. Both players completed their sixth season with the NBA franchise in June.

In 306 career NBA regular-season games (31 starts) with OKC across five seasons, Williams has averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 19.2 minutes per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Per Spotrac, Williams is entering the third season of the four-year, $27.17 million contract extension that he signed with the Thunder during the 2022 offseason. His deal includes a $7.16 million club option for 2026-27.

Williams Received Key To Hometown In Waco

In August, the Waco City Council in Texas honored Williams for helping the Thunder win their first-ever NBA championship in June. What better way to do it than awarding the Key to the City.

Williams received the city’s highest honor on Aug. 16. Waco Mayor Jim Holmes congratulated Williams in a social media post, highlighting his impact on and off the court.

“We were honored to host a Champion in our most recent City Council Meeting, as Waco Native Son Kenrich Williams came back to Waco after starring in the recent Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Playoff Championship,” Holmes wrote, via KOCO News 5.

“He was an outstanding student-athlete at Waco University High and Texas Christian University, and I was proud to present Kenrich with a Key to the City. A wonderful guy with a beautiful family; and a really cool Mom!”

Williams, who turns 31 in December, continues to host annual youth basketball camps featuring himself and fellow NBA stars, open invite block parties, backpack giveaways, food drives, and much more.

“Just giving me the key to the city, it really means a lot to me,” said Williams. “I try my hardest to come back and give back as much as I can. For me to receive something like this is a true honor and a blessing.”

Mayor Holmes also proclaimed Aug. 5 as the official Kenrich Williams Day.