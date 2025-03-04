Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set an NBA record on Monday vs. the Rockets

On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder were at home to face the Houston Rockets. The Thunder were playing the second game of a back-to-back. OKC beat the Spurs 142-136 on Sunday in San Antonio.

Against Houston, MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped another 50+ point performance. His fourth of the season. With 50+ points on Monday, SGA set an NBA record for the fewest games in NBA history for a player to record their first four 50-plus point games. It took him 19. The previous record was 44 by Dominique Wilkins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has four 50+ point games in his last 19 contests

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did not have his first-career 50-PT game until Jan. 22, 2025 (397 games). He’s had 4 in his last 19 games. https://t.co/MEZ2GruMBE pic.twitter.com/XMbCzBQh68 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 4, 2025



The 2024-25 season has been a special year for PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Individually, he is having the best season of his professional career. As a team, the Thunder are 50-11 through their first 61 games. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a league-leading (32.6) points per game this season. Against the Rockets on Monday night, SGA has 51 points. It was his fourth 50+ point performance in his last 19 games.

That is a new NBA record according to NBA Stats. Dominique Wilkins (44 games) previously held the record back in 1987. Over the first 427 games of SGA’s career, he had zero 50+ games. In his last 19, he has four of them. The 26-year-old is playing the best basketball of his career. According to BetOnline, SGA is the betting favorite to win MVP in 2024-25.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played in 60 of the Thunder’s 61 games this season. He is averaging (32.6) points, (5.2) rebounds, (6.2) assists, (1.8) steals, and (1.0) steals. Oklahoma City set a franchise record for the fewest games to hit 50 wins at 61. That previous record was held by the Seattle Supersonic at 64 games in 1995-96. The team made the NBA Finals that season. OKC are the current betting favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2024-25. Just how far can OKC go with Shai Geilgeous-Alexander as their catalyst?