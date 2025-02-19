Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will serve as his own agent moving forward

At 44-10, the Oklahoma City Thunder own the best record in the Western Conference. The team has 28 games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

All-NBA PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader is leading the league with (32.5) points per game. On Tuesday evening, it was announced that SGA had parted ways with his former representation. Now, Gilgeous-Alexander will represent himself on his next deal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not have an agent for his next contract

Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder superstar/MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation to make the bold move of serving as his own agent. #haynesbriefs Brought to you by @Nuna_USA pic.twitter.com/mWN1ux6t31 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 19, 2025



Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman. Now, the 26-year-old will represent himself on his next contract. This summer, SGA is eligible to sign a supermax extension up to $300 million. In the past, Thad Foucher has represented other high-profile Thunder players like Russell Westbrook. NBA insider Chris Haynes was the first to report this news about SGA.

Sources say the Thunder can offer Gilgeous-Alexander a four-year, $296 million extension. In 2030-31, SGA would become the first NBA player with an $80+ million salary. NBA agents charge a maximum of four percent. With SGA representing himself, he’s expected to save around $11.76 over the four years of this proposed extension. For all of his off-the-court ventures, SGA will retain his representation.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and LA’s James Harden are two other high-profile players who represent themselves. Embiid’s three-year, $192 million deal starts in the 2026-27 season. Harden is on a two-year, $70 million deal with the Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely on his way to winning league MVP in 2024-25. He’s going to receive a massive extension from the Thunder this summer. This is the third straight season SGA is averaging 30+ points per game. Can the PG continue to elevate his game and take OKC on a deep postseason run?