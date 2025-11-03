Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Cleared For Contact Basketball Activities

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards has been cleared for contact basketball activities after suffering a right hamstring strain in a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 26, the team announced Monday.

Edwards’ game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program. The Wolves said they’ll provide updates of his progress when available.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last Monday that Edwards would miss approximately two weeks due to a right hamstring strain he sustained during the first quarter of Minnesota’s 114-110 home-opener win against Indiana.

Edwards, 24, experienced discomfort in his right hamstring while completing a layup for his second basket of the contest after just three minutes and eight seconds of game action.

He finished with five points before exiting and did not return. The Pacers called timeout one second later, and Bones Hyland subbed in for Edwards during the break.

Edwards started strong out of the gate in his sixth NBA campaign.

He recorded 41 points in the Wolves’ season-opening win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 22 before putting up 31 in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24.

According to Basketball Reference, Edwards has played in 426 of a possible 448 games, including the playoffs, in his NBA career. He played in 72 regular-season games in back-to-back seasons to start his career.

Edwards Finished Fourth In Scoring Last Season

In 79 games (all starts) last season, Edwards averaged career highs of 27.6 points and 36.3 minutes to go with 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing.

His 3-point percentage (39.5%) and field goal percentage (83.7%) were both career bests. He also earned his third All-Star appearance and made second team All-NBA for the second season in a row.

His 27.6 points per game ranked fourth across the league, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 PPG), Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG), and Nikola Jokic (29.6 PPG).

In Minnesota’s 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4, Edwards recorded a career-high 53 points on 16-of-31 (51.6%) shooting from the field and 10-for-15 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Per Spotrac, Edwards is currently in the second season of his five-year, $245 million max contract. He’s earning $45.55 million this campaign and will make as much as $55.67 million in 2028-29.