Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards will miss approximately two weeks due to a right hamstring strain, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday.

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered the injury during the first quarter of Minnesota’s 114-110 home-opener win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards Suffered Right Hamstring Strain Against Pacers

Edwards, 24, experienced discomfort in his right hamstring while completing a layup for his second basket of the contest after just three minutes and eight seconds of game action.

He finished with five points before exiting and did not return. The Pacers called timeout one second later, and Bones Hyland subbed in for Edwards during the break.

Edwards was off to a hot start to begin his sixth NBA campaign. He recorded 41 points in the Wolves’ season-opening win over the Portland Trail Blazers before putting up 31 in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The Georgia product was listed as questionable with back spasms to play against Portland.

According to Basketball Reference, Edwards has played in 426 of a possible 445 games, including the playoffs, in his NBA career. He played in 72 regular-season games in back-to-back seasons to start his career.

Edwards Averaged Career-High Numbers Last Season

In 79 games (all starts) last season, he averaged career highs of 27.6 points and 36.3 minutes to go with 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

His 3-point percentage (39.5%) and field goal percentage (83.7%) were both career bests. He also earned his third All-Star appearance and made second team All-NBA for the second season in a row.

His 27.6 points per game ranked fourth across the league, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 PPG), Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 PPG), and Nikola Jokic (29.6 PPG).

In Minnesota’s 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 4, Edwards recorded a career-high 53 points on 16-of-31 (51.6%) shooting from the field and 10-for-15 (66.7%) from beyond the arc.

Per Spotrac, Edwards is currently in the second season of his five-year, $245 million max contract. He’s earning $45.55 million this campaign and will make as much as $55.67 million in 2028-29.